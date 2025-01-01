Foot vs. Suckless Terminal (st)

Feature Foot Suckless Terminal (st)
Foot Logo Suckless Terminal (st) Logo
Tagline A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator. st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
Website https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://st.suckless.org/
Language
c
c
Date Created June 12, 2019 May 13, 2008
Platform
linux
bsd
linux
File Size ~1 MB ~4 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 No No
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot https://git.suckless.org/st/
Development State
active
active

