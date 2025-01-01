Foot vs. Suckless Terminal (st)
|Feature
|Foot
|Suckless Terminal (st)
|Tagline
|A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.
|st is a simple terminal implementation for X.
|Website
|https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
|https://st.suckless.org/
|Language
|
c
c
|Date Created
|June 12, 2019
|May 13, 2008
|Platform
|
linux
bsd
|
linux
|File Size
|~1 MB
|~4 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|Yes
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|No
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
|https://git.suckless.org/st/
|Development State
|
active
active