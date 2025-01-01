Black Box vs. Foot

Feature Black Box Foot
Black Box Logo Foot Logo
Tagline An elegant and customizable terminal for GNOME. A fast, lightweight and minimalistic Wayland terminal emulator.
Website https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
Language
vala
c
Date Created May 2, 2020 June 12, 2019
Platforms
linux
linux
bsd
File Size ~2.54 MB ~1 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 No No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://gitlab.gnome.org/raggesilver/blackbox https://codeberg.org/dnkl/foot
Development State
active
active

