Rio Terminal vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Rio Terminal Warp Terminal
Rio Terminal Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline A hardware-accelerated GPU terminal emulator focusing to run in desktops and browsers. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://raphamorim.io/rio/ https://warp.dev
Language
rust
rust
Date Created October 5, 2022 June 1, 2020
Platforms
macos
windows
linux
bsd
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~25 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://github.com/raphamorim/rio N/A
Development State
active
active

