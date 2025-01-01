Api Terminal Tools

  1. atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
  1. curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
  1. httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
  1. hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
  1. openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
  1. posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
  1. resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.

