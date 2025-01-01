Api Terminal Tools

atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.



curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.



httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.



hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.



openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI



posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.



resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.



Know any Api based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!