Api Terminal Tools
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
Know any Api based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!