Diff Terminal Tools

diff is a command-line utility, first developed by Douglas McIlroy in the early 1970s as part of the Unix operating system, for comparing two files line by line.

It has become essential in various computing tasks, particularly in software development for identifying changes between different versions of the same file.

The main use cases of diff include code review, patch creation, and merging in version control systems.

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with and are inspired by diff.