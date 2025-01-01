Financial Terminal Tools
In the realm of finance, terminal tools offer powerful capabilities for data analysis, and real-time charts, financial monitoring and leveraging the efficiency and scriptability of command-line interfaces.
Their relevance is particularly pronounced in processing large datasets, executing complex financial models, and integrating with various data sources and APIs.
Below is a list of financial terminal tools.
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
