Music Terminal Tools
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
