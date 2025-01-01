Music Terminal Tools

castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.



cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa



cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.



ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.



moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)



musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player



ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.



opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.



spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.



spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust



Know any Music based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!