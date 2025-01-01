Music Terminal Tools

  1. castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
  1. cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
  1. cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
  1. ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
  1. moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
  1. musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
  1. ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
  1. opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
  1. spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
  1. spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust

