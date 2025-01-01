Kitty vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Kitty Warp Terminal
Kitty Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline Cross-platform, fast, feature-rich, GPU based terminal. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://sw.kovidgoyal.net/kitty/ https://warp.dev
Language
python
rust
Date Created October 22, 2017 June 1, 2020
Platforms
macos
bsd
linux
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~15 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes Yes
Sixel Support No No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-3) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://github.com/kovidgoyal/kitty/ N/A
Development State
active
active

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.