TCP Terminal Tools
Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), developed in the 1970s as part of the TCP/IP suite ensures reliable and ordered data transmission over the internet between networked computers.
When working with TCP, there are tools which cover network troubleshooting, performance analysis, and secure data transmission, making it an essential aspect of network management and monitoring.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with TCP.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
Know any TCP based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!