Konsole vs. Warp Terminal
|Feature
|Konsole
|Warp Terminal
|Tagline
|A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
|Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
|Website
|https://konsole.kde.org
|https://warp.dev
|Language
|
c++
rust
|Date Created
|September 15, 2015
|June 1, 2020
|Platforms
|
linux
|
macos
linux
windows
|File Size
|~20 MB
|~233.6 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Proprietary Software
|Source Code
|https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
|N/A
|Development State
|
active
active