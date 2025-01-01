Konsole vs. Warp Terminal

Feature Konsole Warp Terminal
Konsole Logo Warp Terminal Logo
Tagline A powerful and customizable terminal emulator. Your terminal, reimagined with AI.
Website https://konsole.kde.org https://warp.dev
Language
c++
rust
Date Created September 15, 2015 June 1, 2020
Platforms
linux
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~20 MB ~233.6 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Proprietary Software
Source Code https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole N/A
Development State
active
active

