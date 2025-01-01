Warp Terminal vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Warp Terminal Windows Terminal
Warp Terminal Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline Your terminal, reimagined with AI. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://warp.dev https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
rust
c++
Date Created June 1, 2020 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
linux
windows
windows
File Size ~233.6 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Proprietary Software Open Source (MIT)
Source Code N/A https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

