Hardware Terminal Tools

arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.



bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.



cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.



cyme - List system USB buses and devices.



fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.



hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.



kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.



nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.



pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.



tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.



