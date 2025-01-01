Hardware Terminal Tools

  1. arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
  1. bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
  1. cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
  1. cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
  1. fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
  1. hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
  1. kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
  1. nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
  1. pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
  1. tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.

