Hardware Terminal Tools
- arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
