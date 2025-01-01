Testing Terminal Tools
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
Know any Testing based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!