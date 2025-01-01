Testing Terminal Tools

  1. fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
  1. gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
  1. httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
  1. hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
  1. hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
  1. jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
  1. lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
  1. mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
  1. openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
  1. posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
  1. resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
  1. sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
  1. shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
  1. trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool

