Testing Terminal Tools

fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.



gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.



httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.



hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.



hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.



jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.



lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.



mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.



openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI



posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.



resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.



sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.



shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.



trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool



