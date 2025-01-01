AI Terminal Tools
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved to encompass a range of technologies from machine learning, deep learning and generative ai, fundamentally altering how computers process and create information.
In terminal environments, it's utilized for automating complex tasks, generating text, deploying chatbots and assistants, GPU monitoring and enhancing data analysis.
Below are a list of terminal tools that work with AI.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
Know any AI based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
