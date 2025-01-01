Curses Terminal Tools

curses is a C library and the original library / toolkit for creating text-based user interfaces (TUIs) in a terminal, written by Ken Arnold in 1978.

It enables developers to build interactive applications with a variety of visual elements. A successor called ncurses extends the original curses library, developed to address some of its limitations and to provide additional functionalities, better cross platform support and maintainability.

Below is a list of terminal tools that are TUIs built with curses.