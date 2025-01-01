Curses Terminal Tools
curses is a C library and the original library / toolkit for creating text-based user interfaces (TUIs) in a terminal, written by Ken Arnold in 1978.
It enables developers to build interactive applications with a variety of visual elements. A successor called ncurses extends the original curses library, developed to address some of its limitations and to provide additional functionalities, better cross platform support and maintainability.
Below is a list of terminal tools that are TUIs built with curses.
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
