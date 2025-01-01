Curses Terminal Tools

curses is a C library and the original library / toolkit for creating text-based user interfaces (TUIs) in a terminal, written by Ken Arnold in 1978.

 

It enables developers to build interactive applications with a variety of visual elements. A successor called ncurses extends the original curses library, developed to address some of its limitations and to provide additional functionalities, better cross platform support and maintainability.

 

Below is a list of terminal tools that are TUIs built with curses.

  1. astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
  1. btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
  1. calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
  1. cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
  1. cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
  1. durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
  1. emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
  1. irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
  1. musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
  1. nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
  1. noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
  1. ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
  1. slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
  1. typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
  1. typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
  1. vifm - A file manager with curses interface.

