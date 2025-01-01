Cross Platform Terminal Tools
Cross Platform software is built to be used on different operating systems, built separately for each platform or can be run through an interpreter, like Python, Perl, Shell, or JavaScript etc.
This enables software to run on multiple operating systems, such as Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD and even Haiku. It’s crucial today for reaching wider audiences without the extra efforts.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with cross-platform development.
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- apw - A CLI for Apple Passwords (also known as iCloud Keychain)
- arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- buku - Personal mini-web in text
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- carbon-now-cli - generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- cloc - Count lines of code in many programming languages
- cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
- git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- httpyac - A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- jq - Command-line JSON processor
- jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- just - Just a command runner.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- lsix - like "ls", but for sixel images.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
- nkt - Note taking in the terminal.
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- projectable - A terminal-based project manager
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- rhit - A nginx log explorer.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
- zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
- zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
