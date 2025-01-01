TUI Terminal Tools
Text User Interfaces (TUIs) emerged with early computing era, providing a text based layout, instead of graphical user interfaces (GUIs). They are useful in resource-constrained environments notably in server management, system administration programming, and file management.
Even with the advent of graphical interfaces, TUIs still remain relevant, providing efficient, text based user interfaces for professionals and hobbyists and require less processing power where a GUI's overhead would be impractical.
Below is a list of terminal tools that are TUIs.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bbrew - A Homebrew TUI Manager.
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
- bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- caps-log - A small TUI journaling tool.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- chawan - A TUI web browser.
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
- cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
- dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- otree - A tool to view objects (JSON/YAML/TOML) in a TUI tree widget.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
- patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- projectable - A terminal-based project manager
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
- zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
