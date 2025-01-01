TUI Terminal Tools

Text User Interfaces (TUIs) emerged with early computing era, providing a text based layout, instead of graphical user interfaces (GUIs). They are useful in resource-constrained environments notably in server management, system administration programming, and file management.



Even with the advent of graphical interfaces, TUIs still remain relevant, providing efficient, text based user interfaces for professionals and hobbyists and require less processing power where a GUI's overhead would be impractical.

Below is a list of terminal tools that are TUIs.