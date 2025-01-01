SSH Terminal Tools
SSH (Secure Shell) is a cryptographic network protocol, first developed by Tatu Ylönen in 1995, for secure data communication, remote command-line login, and other secure network services over an unsecured network.
The main use cases of SSH include system administration, secure file transfer using SCP or SFTP, and tunneling or port forwarding.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with SSH.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
