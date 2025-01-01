Logging Terminal Tools
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
