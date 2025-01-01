Logging Terminal Tools

  1. fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
  1. flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
  1. gping - Ping, but with a graph.
  1. hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
  1. hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
  1. irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
  1. k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
  1. kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
  1. kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
  1. lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
  1. loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
  1. logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
  1. logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
  1. logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
  1. logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
  1. nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
  1. pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
  1. planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
  1. sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
  1. tailspin - A log file highlighter
  1. termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
  1. toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
  1. tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
  1. ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
  1. tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
  1. ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
  1. vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top

