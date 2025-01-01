Logging Terminal Tools

fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.



flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.



gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.



gping - Ping, but with a graph.



hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.



hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.



irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client



k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!



kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.



kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.



lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.



loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.



logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.



logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.



logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.



logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.



nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.



pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.



planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.



sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.



tailspin - A log file highlighter



termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.



toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).



tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.



ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.



tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.



ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups



vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top



