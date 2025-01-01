Haiku Terminal Tools

Haiku, an open-source operating system inspired by BeOS, focuses on personal computing. While not as mainstream as Windows, macOS or Linux, it offers a unique, efficient environment for developers valuing simplicity and responsiveness.

Haiku is very lightweight, fast and has a coherent design. Today, Haiku has a package manager (pkgman and HaikuDepot) and has many modern applications from other OSes also available on Haiku such as Audacity, LibreOffice and Telegram.

Below are a list of terminal tools that work with Haiku.