Haiku Terminal Tools

Haiku, an open-source operating system inspired by BeOS, focuses on personal computing. While not as mainstream as Windows, macOS or Linux, it offers a unique, efficient environment for developers valuing simplicity and responsiveness.

 

Haiku is very lightweight, fast and has a coherent design. Today, Haiku has a package manager (pkgman and HaikuDepot) and has many modern applications from other OSes also available on Haiku such as Audacity, LibreOffice and Telegram.

 

Below are a list of terminal tools that work with Haiku.

 

  1. aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
  1. asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
  1. byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
  1. clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
  1. curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
  1. ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
  1. elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
  1. emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
  1. ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
  1. frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
  1. gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
  1. glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
  1. hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
  1. htop - An interactive process viewer.
  1. hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
  1. links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
  1. lynx - A TUI based web browser.
  1. mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
  1. mtr - A network diagnostics tool
  1. musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
  1. neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
  1. neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
  1. nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
  1. pandoc - a universal markup converter.
  1. radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
  1. rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
  1. rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
  1. slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
  1. tig - Text-mode interface for git
  1. tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
  1. vim - The ubiquitous text editor
  1. w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
  1. wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
  1. wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal

