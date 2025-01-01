Haiku Terminal Tools
Haiku, an open-source operating system inspired by BeOS, focuses on personal computing. While not as mainstream as Windows, macOS or Linux, it offers a unique, efficient environment for developers valuing simplicity and responsiveness.
Haiku is very lightweight, fast and has a coherent design. Today, Haiku has a package manager (pkgman and HaikuDepot) and has many modern applications from other OSes also available on Haiku such as Audacity, LibreOffice and Telegram.
Below are a list of terminal tools that work with Haiku.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
Know any Haiku based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
