Linux Terminal Tools
Linux, introduced in 1991 by Linus Torvalds, is an open-source operating system. It's used widely in servers, supercomputers, and increasingly on personal computers.
Known for its open-source nature, customization and the many flavors of distributions, Linux has numerous applications like web hosting, cloud computing, and networking.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Linux.
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
- asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
- ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bluetui - TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.
- bluetuith - A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- buku - Personal mini-web in text
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- caps-log - A small TUI journaling tool.
- carbon-now-cli - generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- chawan - A TUI web browser.
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- cloc - Count lines of code in many programming languages
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- daff - align and compare tables
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
- dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- fnt - apt for fonts, the missing font manager for macOS and Linux
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
- git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- httpyac - A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- just - Just a command runner.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- lsix - like "ls", but for sixel images.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
- nkt - Note taking in the terminal.
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
- patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- pkgtop - An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
- projectable - A terminal-based project manager
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- rhit - A nginx log explorer.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- tegratop - A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.
- tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
- youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.
- youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
- zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources
- zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.
- ziina - Instant terminal sharing using Zellij.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
Know any Linux based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!