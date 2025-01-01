Windows Terminal Tools
Introduced in 1985, Windows by Microsoft focuses on personal computing with its graphical user interface, pivotal in business, gaming, and everyday computing. It is the most popular OS in the world.
Today, its relevance persists with tools and enhanced graphics facilitating various professional tasks, making complex operations accessible, such as the Command Prompt (CMD.exe) and Powershell.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Windows.
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
- ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- buku - Personal mini-web in text
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- carbon-now-cli - generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- cloc - Count lines of code in many programming languages
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
- dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- ggh - Recall your SSH sessions.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- gitid - Manage multiple Git identities through a TUI.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- harlequin - The SQL IDE for Your Terminal.
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- httpyac - A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- intermodal - A 40' shipping container for the Internet.
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- rhit - A nginx log explorer.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- wakey - A TUI built for managing and waking your devices using Wake-on-LAN.
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
- youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
Know any Windows based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!