Windows Terminal Tools

Introduced in 1985, Windows by Microsoft focuses on personal computing with its graphical user interface, pivotal in business, gaming, and everyday computing. It is the most popular OS in the world.

Today, its relevance persists with tools and enhanced graphics facilitating various professional tasks, making complex operations accessible, such as the Command Prompt (CMD.exe) and Powershell.

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with Windows.