Observability Terminal Tools
Observability is the ability to understand the entire state of an internal system by analyzing the data it generates. It is commonly used in distributed systems and microservices.
It goes beyond monitoring, instead of tracking known predefined issues of a system, observability explores deeper using traces, logs, events and metrics as part of investigating the root cause of an issue of a system.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for observability.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
