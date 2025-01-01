Monitoring Terminal Tools

Monitoring ensures system stability, performance, server health and efficiency. Coupled with a terminal or web interface, it provides system administrators and developers with tracking live data of a system, which helps in detecting issues.

 

The family of 'top' tools are popular with developers, system administrators and devops engineers for monitoring their applications.

 

Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for monitoring.

  1. adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
  1. atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
  1. bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
  1. bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
  1. bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
  1. btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
  1. cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
  1. ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
  1. dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
  1. ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
  1. erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
  1. flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
  1. gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
  1. glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
  1. goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
  1. gocker - TUI for Docker management.
  1. gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
  1. gping - Ping, but with a graph.
  1. gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
  1. htop - An interactive process viewer.
  1. httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
  1. k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
  1. kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
  1. kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
  1. kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
  1. logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
  1. macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
  1. mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
  1. mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
  1. neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
  1. netop - A network topology visualizer.
  1. netscanner - A network scanning tool.
  1. noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
  1. ntop - htop-like system-monitor for windows.
  1. nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
  1. nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
  1. oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
  1. pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
  1. pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
  1. planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
  1. pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
  1. procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
  1. pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
  1. pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
  1. s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
  1. sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
  1. sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
  1. sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
  1. slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
  1. sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
  1. systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
  1. tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
  1. tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
  1. tickrs - Realtime ticker data in your terminal.
  1. tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
  1. tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
  1. tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
  1. trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
  1. ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
  1. tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
  1. updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
  1. viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
  1. vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
  1. wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
  1. wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
  1. zenith - A terminal UI (TUI) for monitoring system resources

Know any Monitoring based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.