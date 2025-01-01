Web Terminal Tools

The World Wide Web (or the Web for short) has been a cornerstone for information sharing since its birth in 1989 by Sir Tim Berners-Lee at CERN with the first web browsers, WorldWideWeb and Lynx the oldest browser still being maintained today.

Common use cases for the the web are videos, reading news, financial applications, social networking and collaboration, all using mobile and desktop.

Below is a list of terminal tools that work with and use web technologies.