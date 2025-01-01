Web Terminal Tools
The World Wide Web (or the Web for short) has been a cornerstone for information sharing since its birth in 1989 by Sir Tim Berners-Lee at CERN with the first web browsers, WorldWideWeb and Lynx the oldest browser still being maintained today.
Common use cases for the the web are videos, reading news, financial applications, social networking and collaboration, all using mobile and desktop.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with and use web technologies.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- chawan - A TUI web browser.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.
- youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
- yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
Know any Web based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!