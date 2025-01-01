Terminal Tools for Operating Systems
Operating Systems (OS) manage hardware and software resources, and terminals provide a text-based interface to interact with them.
Developers use terminal tools for efficient system management, scripting, and automation.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for operating systems.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- isd - A keyboard-focused, highly customizable systemd units TUI.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
- s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
Know any Operating System based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!