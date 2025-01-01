Debugging Terminal Tools
Debugging is the process of detecting and rectifying code errors, crucial for delivering reliable and efficient software. It's an indispensable phase in software development, improving overall code quality.
Below is a list of terminal tools that developers use for debugging.
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- heretek - Yet Another GDB TUI Frontend.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- httplab - Inspect HTTP requests and mock their responses in the terminal.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- roumon - A universal goroutine monitor with a TUI.
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tracexec - A small utility for tracing/debugging program execution.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
