Filesystems Terminal Tools

  1. browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
  1. bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
  1. caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
  1. chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
  1. diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
  1. dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
  1. dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
  1. dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
  1. erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
  1. exa - The original modern replacement for ls
  1. eza - A modern replacement for ls
  1. fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
  1. fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
  1. fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
  1. fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
  1. gaze - Executes commands for you.
  1. gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
  1. joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
  1. kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
  1. kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
  1. lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
  1. mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
  1. pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
  1. pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
  1. pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
  1. portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
  1. rclone - rsync for cloud storage
  1. recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
  1. redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
  1. restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
  1. sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
  1. stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
  1. stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
  1. superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
  1. tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
  1. termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
  1. tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
  1. tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
  1. ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
  1. vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
  1. wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
  1. wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
  1. yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
  1. zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.

