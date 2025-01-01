Filesystems Terminal Tools
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.
