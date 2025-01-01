Filesystems Terminal Tools

browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.



bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.



caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.



chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.



diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.



dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.



dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust



dysk - A linux utility listing your filesystems.



erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.



exa - The original modern replacement for ls



eza - A modern replacement for ls



fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.



fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.



fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.



fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.



gaze - Executes commands for you.



gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer



joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.



kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.



kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.



lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".



mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.



pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.



pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.



pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.



portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.



rclone - rsync for cloud storage



recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.



redu - ncdu for your restic repository.



restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.



sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures



stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket



stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.



superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.



tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.



termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.



tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI



tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.



ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups



vifm - A file manager with curses interface.



wiper - A TUI disk analyser and cleanup tool.



wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.



yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.



zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.



