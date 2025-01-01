Text Processing Terminal Tools

Text Processing tools can be traced back to the early days of computing, where they served as essential utilities for handling and manipulating text data.

These tools aid in reading, writing, and modifying text with the explosion of data in today's digital era, text processing tools have become indispensable.

They assist developers in parsing, filtering, and analyzing text and has a plethora of applications, ranging from simple scripting to complex natural language processing tasks.

Below are a list of terminal tools that have text processing capabilities.