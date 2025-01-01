Text Processing Terminal Tools
Text Processing tools can be traced back to the early days of computing, where they served as essential utilities for handling and manipulating text data.
These tools aid in reading, writing, and modifying text with the explosion of data in today's digital era, text processing tools have become indispensable.
They assist developers in parsing, filtering, and analyzing text and has a plethora of applications, ranging from simple scripting to complex natural language processing tasks.
Below are a list of terminal tools that have text processing capabilities.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- cloc - Count lines of code in many programming languages
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- jq - Command-line JSON processor
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- nomino - Batch rename utility for developers.
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- projectable - A terminal-based project manager
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
