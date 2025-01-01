Security Terminal Tools
Security in the context of software and computing, evolving since the advent of the first computers, refers to the measures and practices designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access or attacks.
In the context of terminal tools, security is paramount for ensuring secure communications, protecting data, and managing system vulnerabilities.
Below is a list of terminal tools that can be used in the area of security.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- apw - A CLI for Apple Passwords (also known as iCloud Keychain)
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- binsider - Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- kmon - Linux Kernel Manager and Activity Monitor.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
