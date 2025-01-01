Networking Terminal Tools
Networking (more specifically Computer Networking) facilitates communication between computers, allowing for resource and information exchange. It forms the backbone of modern communication and data exchange.
Through terminal tools, developers can monitor, manage networks and setup network configurations such as LAN's, WANs, VPNs, etc securely.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for networking.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- atop - An advanced interactive monitor for linux systems.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstp - Run common networking tests against any site.
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- goto - SSH manager for easy server access.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- netscanner - A network scanning tool.
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- nping - A TUI concurrent ping tool developed in Rust.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- oryx - A TUI for sniffing network traffic using eBPF on Linux.
- packemon - A TUI for generating packets of arbitrary input and monitoring packets.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tufw - Terminal UI for ufw.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- zrok - a next-generation peer-to-peer sharing platform
