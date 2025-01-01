Other Terminal Tools
Below is a list of terminal tools which do not fit in any specific category and are tools that some may find interesting.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- asak - A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- caps-log - A small TUI journaling tool.
- carbon-now-cli - generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- countryfetch - A neofetch-like tool for fetching information about your country.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- cy - A time traveling terminal multiplexer.
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- fuzpad - A minimalistic note management solution. Powered by fzf.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- git-who - Git blame for file trees.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- gowall - A CLI tool to convert an image to any color-scheme.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- hexpatch - A binary patcher and editor with a terminal user interface.
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- hours - no-frills time tracking toolkit for the command line.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- httpmonitor - A small TUI application to monitor a single or multiple targets.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- hwatch - An alternative watch command.
- igrep - Interactive Grep.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- kbt - A keyboard tester in terminal.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
- kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lazyjj - A TUI for Jujutsu / jj.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- lexy - A CLI for reading Learn X in Y Minutes directly into your terminal.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- nkt - Note taking in the terminal.
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- pacseek - A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- passepartui - A TUI for pass.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- patch-hub - TUI for lore.kernel.org
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- puffin - A beautiful terminal dashboard for hledger.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- recoverpy - A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- ssl-checker - Fast and beautiful program to check all your https endpoint.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
- textual-paint - MS Paint in your terminal.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- toolong - A terminal application to view, tail, merge, and search log files (plus JSONL).
- tracker - A terminal-based real-time satellite tracking and orbit prediction application.
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- tuime - A colorful and customizable TUI clock written in Rust.
- tukai - Terminal based touch typing application.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
Know any Other based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!