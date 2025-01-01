BSD Terminal Tools
Originating in the late 1970s, Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) fostered Unix's evolution. Its use cases span server applications, embedded systems, and network solutions.
Modern developer tools often draw from BSD's robust, well-documented code, enhancing software reliability and system performance. Today, BSD now refers to it's open source derivatives which are FreeBSD, OpenBSD, DragonFly BSD and NetBSD. With FreeBSD being the most popular out of the 4.
Below are a list of terminal tools that work with BSD.
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- adguardian-term - An AdGuard Home terminal monitoring tool.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- astroterm - A terminal-based star map.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- bagels - A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- basalt - A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.
- basilk - A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- blink - tiniest x86-64-linux emulator.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- buku - Personal mini-web in text
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- calcure - Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- carbon-now-cli - generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.
- cargo-selector - Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- chdig - Dig into ClickHouse with TUI interface.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- cloc - Count lines of code in many programming languages
- cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- cotp - trusted, encrypted, TOTP/HOTP authenticator with import functionality.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- crates-tui - A TUI for exploring crates.io
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- daff - align and compare tables
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- deletor - Manage and delete files efficiently with an interactive TUI and scriptable CLI.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- diskonaut - terminal disk space navigator.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dolphie - Realtime MySQL health monitoring in the terminal.
- dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
- dotenvhub - A TUI to manage your .env files in the terminal.
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dust - A more intuitive version of du in rust
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- erldash - A simple, terminal-based Erlang dashboard.
- euporie - Jupyter notebooks in the terminal.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- flamelens - An interactive flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flawz - A TUI for browsing CVE security vulnerabilities.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gdu - Pretty fast disk usage analyzer
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- git-cc - a git extension to help write conventional commits
- git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- gitu - A TUI Git client inspired by Magit.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- godap - A complete terminal user interface (TUI) for LDAP.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gollama - Go manage your ollama models.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gotp - A CLI to manage and generate Time-based One Time Password. (TOTP)
- gotz - A simple CLI timezone info tool.
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- grv - A Git Repository Viewer.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- hdf5_ui - A TUI for inspection of HDF5 files.
- heh - A terminal UI to edit bytes by the nibble.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexabyte - A modern, modular, and robust TUI hex editor.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hledger-ui - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software (TUI version)
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- hostctl - A CLI tool to manage /etc/hosts like a pro!
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- httpstat - Visualizes curl(1) statistics in a way of beauty and clarity.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- iamb - A matrix client for vim addicts.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- jaq - A jq clone focused on correctness, speed, and simplicity
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jellex - A TUI to filter JSON and JSON Lines data with Python syntax.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- joshuto - ranger-like terminal file manager written in Rust.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- kaskade - A text user interface (TUI) for Apache Kafka.
- kb - A minimalist knowledge base manager.
- kdash - A simple and fast dashboard for Kubernetes.
- keep-alive - A lightweight, cross-platform utility to prevent your system from sleeping.
- keyb - Create and view custom hotkey cheatsheets in the terminal.
- khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- ktop - A top-like tool for your Kubernetes clusters.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- lazysql - A cross-platform TUI database management tool.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- lnav - An ncurses-based log file viewer for the terminal.
- lobtui - A TUI for lobste.rs website.
- loggo - A powerful terminal app for structured log streaming.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- lsix - like "ls", but for sixel images.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- lssh - A TUI list select SSH/SCP/SFTP client tools.
- lumon - The work is mysterious and important...
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- mandown - man-page inspired Markdown viewer.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- mdns-scanner - Scan a network and create a list of IPs and associated hostnames.
- mdp - A command-line based markdown presentation tool
- mdtt - Markdown Table Editor TUI.
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- edit - A TUI editor inspired by MS-DOS for Windows.
- miller - an all in one swiss army knife for data processing.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- moneyterm - TUI expense and budget tracker.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- mop - stock market tracker for hackers.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- musikcube - A cross-platform terminal-based music player
- nap - Code snippets in your terminal.
- navi - An interactive cheatsheet tool for the command line.
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- neovim - Hyperextensible Vim-based text editor
- nerdlog - A fast, remote-first, multi-host TUI log viewer.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- notox - No toxic names anymore.
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- oha - A tiny TUI program that sends some load to a web application.
- omm - A keyboard-driven task manager for the terminal.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- orbiton - A terminal-based text editor and a minimalistic IDE.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- peplum - The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- pgcli - A postgres CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- pingtop - Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.
- pipeform - A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pocker - A TUI tool for Docker.
- posting - A powerful HTTP client that lives in your terminal.
- pqviewer - View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
- projectable - A terminal-based project manager
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- pueue - Manage your shell commands.
- pug - Drive terraform at terminal velocity.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- qrtool - A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- regname - Mass renamer TUI written in Rust.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- resto - Send pretty HTTP & API requests with TUI.
- rexi - A terminal UI for regex testing.
- riff - A diff filter highlighting which line parts have changed.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- rssnix - filesystem-based rss/atom/json feed fetcher and reader
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sampler - Visualization for any shell command.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- senpai - Your everyday IRC student.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- snowmachine - Make it snow in the terminal!
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- spotify-player - A Spotify player in the terminal with full feature parity.
- spotify-tui - Spotify for the terminal written in Rust
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- ssm - Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- stu - A TUI application for AWS S3 written in Rust.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tailspin - A log file highlighter
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
- tenere - A TUI interface for LLMs.
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- terminaltexteffects - Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- termscp - A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- terraform-tui - A powerful terraform textual TUI.
- tewi - Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- tgt - A simple TUI for Telegram.
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tinboard - A terminal-based client for pinboard.in
- tiptop - Command-line system monitoring
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tui-journal - Your journal app if you live in a terminal.
- tuisky - A TUI client for Bluesky.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- typespeed - Test your typing speed, and challenge your friends
- typioca - Cozy typing speed tester in terminal.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- uuinfo - A tool to debug unique identifiers. (UUID, ULID, Snowflake, etc)
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- vignore - A powerful tool to visualize ignored files.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- visidata - A terminal spreadsheet multitool for discovering and arranging data.
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
- youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zeitfetch - Instantaneous snapshots of system information.
- zellij - A terminal workspace with batteries included.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
Know any BSD based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!