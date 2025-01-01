BSD Terminal Tools

Originating in the late 1970s, Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) fostered Unix's evolution. Its use cases span server applications, embedded systems, and network solutions.

Modern developer tools often draw from BSD's robust, well-documented code, enhancing software reliability and system performance. Today, BSD now refers to it's open source derivatives which are FreeBSD, OpenBSD, DragonFly BSD and NetBSD. With FreeBSD being the most popular out of the 4.

Below are a list of terminal tools that work with BSD.