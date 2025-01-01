CLI Tools
The Command Line Interface (CLI) originates from the early days of computing in the 1960s from computer terminals.
The command line is fundamental for scripting and automation. In modern development, it remains essential for its precision, control, speed and productivity for those who want to have direct access to the machine rather than a GUI.
Below are a list of terminal tools that are CLI tools.
- act3 - Glance at the last 3 runs of your Github Actions.
- age - A simple, modern and secure file encryption tool.
- aichat - all-in-one AI powered CLI chat and copilot.
- aider - AI pair programming in your terminal.
- aim - A command line download/upload tool with resume.
- ali - A load testing tool capable of performing real-time analysis.
- amfora - A fancy terminal browser for the Gemini protocol.
- amp - A complete text editor for your terminal.
- andcli - A 2FA TUI for your shell.
- angryoxide - A WiFi attack and pentesting tool built in Rust.
- apw - A CLI for Apple Passwords (also known as iCloud Keychain)
- arduino-cli-interactive - An Interactive way to use the arduino-cli.
- aria2 - The ultra fast download utility.
- asciinema - A terminal session recorder.
- asn - ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
- atac - A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.
- atuin - Sync, search and backup shell history.
- bacon - A background rust code checker.
- ballast - A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.
- bandwhich - Terminal bandwidth utilization tool
- bat - A cat(1) clone with wings.
- bbcli - A TUI for accessing BBC News in the terminal.
- bcal - Bits, bytes and address calculator.
- bfs - A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.
- bibiman - A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.
- bkp - Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.
- bmm - Get to your bookmarks in a flash.
- bmon - Bandwidth monitor and rate estimator
- bombadillo - A non-web client for the terminal, supporting Gopher, Gemini and much more.
- bottom - Yet another cross-platform graphical process/system monitor.
- braindrop - A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- brows - A GitHub releases browser for the terminal
- browsr - A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.
- bt - Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.
- btop - A terminal monitor of resources.
- buku - Personal mini-web in text
- byobu - Text-based window manager and terminal multiplexer
- calcurse - A calendar and scheduling application for the command line.
- caligula - A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.
- carbon-now-cli - generate beautiful images of your code from right inside your terminal.
- carl - a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.
- castero - A TUI podcast client for the terminal.
- cava - Cross-platform Audio Visualizer for Alsa
- cgdb - A curses (terminal-based) interface to the GNU Debugger (GDB)
- chawan - A TUI web browser.
- chiko - A TUI gRPC client.
- chmod-cli - effortlessly generate chmod commands.
- cidr - A CLI to perform various actions on CIDR ranges.
- circumflex - It's Hacker News in your terminal.
- clipboard - Your new, ridonkulously smart clipboard manager.
- clipse - Configurable TUI clipboard manager for Unix.
- cloc - Count lines of code in many programming languages
- cmatrix - Matrix like effect in your terminal.
- cmus - Small, fast and powerful console music player for Unix-like operating systems.
- cointop - cryptocurrency tracking for hackers that like htop.
- cpufetch - Simple yet fancy CPU architecture fetching tool.
- croc - Easily and securely send things from one computer to another.
- csvlens - a csv viewer like less but made for csv.
- ctop - A top-like interface for container metrics.
- cueitup - Inspect messages in an AWS SQS queue.
- curl - A command line tool and library for transferring data.
- curlie - The power of curl, the ease of use of httpie.
- cyme - List system USB buses and devices.
- daff - align and compare tables
- daylight - Track sunrise and sunset times in the terminal.
- dblab - The database client designed for command line specialists.
- ddgr - DuckDuckGo from the terminal.
- ddv - A TUI to view Amazon DynamoDB in the terminal.
- delta - A viewer for git and diff output.
- desed - Demystify and debug your sed scripts, from the comfort of your terminal.
- devzat - A tool to chat over SSH.
- diffnav - A git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
- difftastic - A structural diff that understands syntax
- dijo - scriptable, curses-based, digital habit tracker.
- dive - A tool for exploring each layer in a docker image.
- dns53 - Expose your EC2 quickly, easily and privately within a VPC.
- docfd - TUI multiline fuzzy document finder.
- dog - A command-line DNS client.
- doggo - A command-line DNS client for humans.
- dooit - A TUI todo manager for the terminal
- dra - A command line tool to download release assets from GitHub.
- drft - A diff re/viewer and file tree viewer.
- dry - A Docker manager for the terminal.
- dstask - A CLI TODO manager with git-based sync + markdown notes.
- dte - A small, configurable console text editor.
- dua - View disk space usage and delete unwanted data, fast.
- ducker - A slightly quackers Docker TUI.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- dug - A global DNS propagation checker on your CLI
- dunk - Prettier git diffs in the terminal 🎨
- durdraw - Versatile ASCII and ANSI Art text editor for terminals.
- dusage - A command line disk usage information tool.
- dyff - diff tool for YAML files, and sometimes JSON.
- e1s - A TUI for managing AWS ECS Resources.
- eddy - Simple, fast CLI file encryption tool.
- eg - Useful examples at the command line.
- eget - Easily install prebuilt binaries from GitHub.
- elia - A TUI ChatGPT client built with Textual
- elinks - A full-featured text www browser.
- emacs - The extensible, customizable, free/libre display editor.
- enola - A CLI tool to search for usernames across social networks.
- envfetch - Lightweight cross-platform CLI tool for working with environment variables.
- erdtree - A general purpose filesystem and disk-usage utility.
- eva - A calculator REPL, similar to bc.
- exa - The original modern replacement for ls
- eza - A modern replacement for ls
- fastfetch - Like neofetch, but much faster.
- fblog - Small command-line JSON Log viewer.
- fd - A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to 'find'
- feluda - Detect license usage restrictions in your project!
- fend - An arbitrary-precision unit-aware calculator.
- fex - A command-line file explorer prioritizing quick navigation.
- ffmpeg - record, convert and stream audio and video in the terminal.
- flameshow - A flamegraph viewer in the terminal.
- flowcontrol - Flow Control: a programmer's text editor.
- fm - A minimalistic file manager for the terminal.
- fnc - interactive text-based user interface for Fossil
- fnm - fast and simple node.js version manager in rust.
- fnug - Run all your lints, tests and commands at once, in the terminal.
- forgit - A utility tool powered by fzf for using Git interactively.
- fork-cleaner - A tool to clean up old and inactive forks on your GitHub account.
- fq - jq for binary formats.
- frogmouth - A Markdown browser for your terminal
- fselect - Find files with SQL-like queries.
- fx - command-line tool and terminal JSON viewer.
- fzf - A command-line fuzzy finder
- fztea - A flipperzero remote control locally in the terminal and ssh.
- g - A feature-rich, customizable, and cross-platform ls alternative.
- gallery-dl - Download image galleries and collections from image hosting sites.
- gama - Manage your GitHub Actions from the terminal.
- gaze - Executes commands for you.
- gdb - The GNU Project Debugger
- gfold - A CLI tool that helps you keep track of multiple Git repositories.
- gh-dash - An interactive GitHub Dashboard for your terminal.
- ghfetch - A CLI tool to fetch GitHub user information.
- ghq - Remote repository management made easy.
- git-cliff - Changelog generator for git repositories.
- git-split-diffs - Syntax highlighted side-by-side diffs in your terminal
- gita - A command-line tool to manage multiple git repos.
- gitnr - A CLI / TUI to generate .gitignore files using templates.
- gitsnip - A CLI tool to download specific folders from a git repository.
- gitui - A blazing fast TUI for git written in rust
- glances - A cross platform top/htop alternative in python.
- glow - Render markdown on the CLI, with pizzazz!
- goaccess - a real-time web log analyzer and interactive viewer.
- gobang - A cross platform TUI database management tool written in Rust
- gocker - TUI for Docker management.
- gocovsh - A shell for interacting with Go coverage profiles.
- goji - Commitizen-like tool for formatting commit messages using emojis.
- gomi - Unix rm(1) command that can restore deleted files.
- gomuks - A terminal based Matrix client written in Go.
- goose - A database migration tool written in Go.
- gopass - The enhanced unix password manager for teams.
- gotop - A terminal-based graphical activity monitor written in Go.
- gpg-tui - A terminal user interface for GPG
- gping - Ping, but with a graph.
- gpterminator - A TUI for OpenAI's ChatGPT
- grex - generate regular expressions from user-provided test cases.
- gri - manage git/gerrit change requests in the terminal.
- gtop - System monitoring dashboard for terminal.
- gtrash - A featureful trash CLI manager.
- gtt - A TUI for Google Translate, ChatGPT, DeepL and other AI services.
- gurk - Signal Messenger client for terminal.
- hackernews-tui - A Terminal UI (TUI) to browse Hacker News.
- haiti - A CLI to that identifies various hash types.
- halp - A CLI tool to get help with CLI tools.
- has - Checks presence of various CLI tools and their versions on the path.
- hashcat - World's fastest and most advanced password recovery utility.
- havn - A fast configurable port scanner with reasonable defaults.
- helix - A post-modern text editor.
- hevi - A hex viewer.
- hexowl - Lightweight, flexible programmer's calculator with variables and functions.
- hexyl - A rust based command-line hex viewer
- hf - Cross-platform hidden file library and utility.
- hike - A Markdown browser for the terminal.
- hishtory - Your shell history: synced, queryable, and in context.
- hl - A fast and powerful log viewer and processor.
- hledger - Fast, friendly, robust plain text accounting software
- hnterm - Hacker News in the terminal.
- hoard - A CLI command organizer tool to hoard all your precious commands.
- hstr - A bash and zsh shell history suggestion box for your command history.
- htop - An interactive process viewer.
- httm - Interactive, file-level Time Machine-like tool for ZFS/btrfs/nilfs2.
- httpyac - A command line interface to execute *.http, *.rest files.
- humble-explorer - cross-platform, command-line Bluetooth Low Energy scanner.
- hurl - Run and test HTTP requests with plain text.
- hyperfine - A command-line benchmarking tool.
- impala - TUI for managing WiFi on Linux.
- inspect-cert-chain - Inspect and debug TLS certificate chains. (without OpenSSL)
- irssi - A well known cross-platform and famous IRC client
- jc - A tool convert CLI output, files & strings to JSON/YAML.
- jira-cli - Interact with Jira in the Terminal with Jira CLI.
- jjui - A terminal user interface for working with Jujutsu.
- jless - A command-line JSON viewer.
- jnv - Interactive JSON filter using jq.
- jq - Command-line JSON processor
- jql - A JSON Query Language CLI tool.
- jqp - A TUI playground to experiment with jq.
- jujutsu - A Git-compatible VCS that is both simple and powerful.
- just - Just a command runner.
- jwt-ui - A CLI and TUI for decoding/encoding JSON Web Tokens.
- k9s - Kubernetes CLI and TUI To Manage Your Clusters In Style!
- kalker - A scientific terminal calculator with math syntax.
- kanban-tui - A customizable task manager in the terminal.
- khal - A standards based CLI and terminal calendar program.
- kibi - A text editor in less than 1024 lines of code, written in Rust.
- kl - An interactive Kubernetes log viewer for your terminal.
- koji - An interactive CLI for creating conventional commits.
- kondo - Cleans node_modules, target, build, and friends from your projects.
- kplay - Inspect messages in a Kafka topic in a simple and deliberate manner.
- ktool - A TUI Mach-O/ObjC analysis and editing toolkit in the terminal.
- kubecolor - Colorize your kubectl output.
- kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
- kure - A CLI password manager with sessions.
- kyma - A terminal-based presentation tool with smooth animated transitions.
- lazydocker - The lazier way to manage everything docker
- lazygit - Simple terminal UI for git commands.
- lazyjournal - A terminal user interface for journalctl.
- lazynpm - A simple TUI for npm commands.
- lemmeknow - The fastest way to identify anything!
- links - A fast and lightweight web browser running in both graphics and text mode.
- lla - A blazing fast ls replacement with superpowers.
- logmerger - A utility to view multiple log files with merged timeline.
- logria - A powerful CLI tool that puts log aggregation at your fingertips.
- logshark - A CLI / TUI debugger for JSON logs.
- logss - A simple cli for logs splitting.
- lsd - lsdeluxe, the next gen ls command in Rust.
- lsr - Basically ls but readable.
- lychee - A fast, async link checker written in Rust.
- lynx - A TUI based web browser.
- macchina - Fast, minimal and customizable system information frontend.
- macmon - Sudoless performance monitoring for Apple Silicon processors.
- mani - A CLI tool to help you manage multiple repositories.
- manly - A TUI for viewing man pages in the terminal.
- mapscii - The whole world in your console.
- mc - Midnight Commander, a feature-rich visual file manager for the terminal.
- mdcat - fancy cat for markdown
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- menyoki - Screenshot/cast and perform ImageOps on the command line.
- micro - A modern and intuitive terminal-based text editor.
- mise - The front-end to your dev env.
- mitmproxy - A TLS/SSL-capable interception HTTP proxy.
- moar - the nice pager, designed to just do the right thing without any configuration.
- moc - A music player with a terminal user interface (TUI)
- moe - A command line Nim based editor inspired by Vim.
- monolith - A CLI tool for saving complete web pages as a single HTML file.
- motus - Dead simple password generator.
- mprocs - Run multiple commands in parallel.
- mqttui - A TUI tool to publish/subscribe MQTT messages from the terminal.
- mtr - A network diagnostics tool
- ncdu - A ncurses based disk usage analyzer
- ncspot - A cross-platform ncurses Spotify client.
- needs - checks if bin(s) are installed, oh and the version too.
- nemu - ncurses-based TUI for QEMU.
- neofetch - A command-line system information tool.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
- neoss - User-friendly and detailed socket statistics with a TUI.
- netop - A network topology visualizer.
- newsboat - An open-source RSS/Atom feed reader for text terminals
- nkt - Note taking in the terminal.
- nnn - The missing terminal file manager for X
- noping - A C library to generate ICMP echo requests with a visualization
- numbat - high precision scientific calculator with full support for physical units.
- nvitop - An interactive NVIDIA-GPU process viewer and beyond.
- nvrs - Fast new version checker for software releases.
- nvtop - NVIDIA GPUs htop like monitoring tool
- octocov - A toolkit for collecting code metrics.
- ollama - get up and running with large language models locally.
- onefetch - A command-line Git information tool.
- openapi-tui - Browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 in the TUI
- opencubicplayer - a text-based audio player with some few graphical views.
- osintui - Open Source Intelligence Terminal User Interface.
- oterm - A text-based terminal client for ollama.
- otti - one-time TUI password manager for the terminal.
- ouch - Painless compression and decompression in the terminal
- ov - A feature rich terminal-based pager.
- ox - A Rust text editor that runs in your terminal!
- oxker - A simple TUI to view & control docker containers.
- pandoc - a universal markup converter.
- papis - A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.
- para-cada - Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).
- parllama - TUI for ollama and other LLM providers.
- parqv - A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.
- pass - the standard unix password manager.
- pastel - Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.
- patat - Terminal-based presentations using Pandoc.
- pathos - A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
- pctrl - A terminal-based process controller.
- pdu - Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.
- peco - A simplistic interactive filtering tool.
- pet - Simple command-line snippet manager.
- pgtree - Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
- phetch - A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.
- pik - A TUI for interactively stopping processes.
- pillager - Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.
- planor - A TUI client for cloud services for aws, vultr, heroku, etc.
- pls - A prettier and powerful ls(1) for the pros.
- portal - A quick and easy command-line file transfer utility.
- presenterm - A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.
- process-compose - A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.
- procmux - A terminal multiplexer for processes.
- procs - A modern replacement for ps written in Rust.
- prs - Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
- pumas - Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.
- pvw - A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go
- pwdsafety - A command line tool checking password safety.
- pysentation - TUI for displaying Python presentations
- qq - A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.
- qrc - A QR code generator for text terminals.
- qsv - Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit
- radare2 - unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.
- rainfrog - A database management TUI for postgres.
- ranger - A vim-inspired file manager for the console.
- rclone - rsync for cloud storage
- reader - Readability for the command line.
- redu - ncdu for your restic repository.
- restic - Fast, secure, efficient backup program.
- rga - Ripgrep, but can also search in docs, PDFs, E-Books, zip, tar.gz, etc.
- rhit - A nginx log explorer.
- ripgrep - A recursive directory search tool using regex patterns.
- rizin - open source reverse engineering tool based on radare2.
- rsync - A fast and extraordinarily versatile file copying tool for both remote and local files.
- rsyncy - A status/progress bar for rsync.
- rucola - A terminal based markdown note manager.
- rustscan - The Modern Port Scanner.
- s-tui - terminal-based CPU stress and monitoring utility.
- s3scanner - A tool to scan for misconfigured S3 buckets.
- sake - A task runner for local and remote hosts.
- sc-im - An ncurses spreadsheet program for terminal
- scc - A very fast accurate code counter with complexity calculations.
- scli - simple terminal user interface (TUI) for Signal.
- scooter - Interactive find and replace in the terminal.
- sd - Intuitive find & replace CLI (sed alternative)
- sen - Terminal User Interface for containers.
- serie - A rich git commit graph in your terminal, like magic!
- serpl - A simple TUI for search and replace, akin to VS Code.
- servitor - A fediverse client with a terminal interface
- shellcheck - A static analysis tool for shell scripts.
- sherlock - Hunt down social media accounts by username across social networks.
- sig - interactive grep. (for streaming)
- silicon - create beautiful image of your source code.
- sizeof - A command-line tool to calculate the size of data structures
- sl - Cure your bad habit of mistyping.
- slack-term - A Slack client for your terminal.
- slides - A terminal based presentation tool
- slumber - Terminal-based HTTP/REST client.
- slurm - Realtime traffic statistics for network interfaces
- smartcat - Putting a brain behind cat(1).
- sntop - A simple network top for monitoring connectivity
- sou - A tool for exploring files in container image layers.
- spiel - Display richly-styled presentations using your terminal.
- sq - The missing swiss-army knife tool for wrangling data.
- sqly - Easily execute SQL against CSV/TSV/LTSV/JSON and Excel with shell.
- srgn - A syntax‑aware grep alternative with code edits.
- ssh-para - Parallel SSH jobs manager interactive CLI.
- sshclick - Terminal based assisted management of your SSH config files.
- sshs - Terminal user interface for SSH
- stew - An independent package manager for compiled binaries.
- stree - A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket
- sttr - A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.
- sunbeam - A general purpose command-line launcher.
- superfile - fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.
- systemctl-tui - A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.
- t-rec - Blazingly fast terminal recorder that generates animated gif images.
- tabiew - A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.
- tasktimer - A dead simple TUI task timer.
- taskwarrior-tui - A terminal user interface for taskwarrior
- tcping - A cross-platform ping program for TCP ports.
- tcpterm - A terminal-based TCP dump viewer.
- tealdeer - A very fast implementation of tldr in Rust.
- television - A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.
- tempy - A simple TUI for displaying the current weather in the terminal
- tere - A faster alternative to cd + ls.
- termdbms - A terminal UI for editing database files
- termpicker - A color picker for the terminal.
- termshark - A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.
- textql - Execute SQL against structured text like CSV or TSV
- textual-astview - A Textual-based Python AST viewing widget library and application
- tgpt - AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.
- ticker - A terminal stock ticker with live updates and position tracking.
- tig - Text-mode interface for git
- tldx - A Domain Availability Research Tool.
- tmate - instant terminal sharing.
- tmux - An open-source terminal multiplexer.
- tofuref - A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.
- tokei - Count your code, quickly.
- toot - Interact with Mastodon directly in the terminal.
- topgrade - Upgrade all the things
- tproxy - A cli tool to proxy and analyze TCP connections.
- tran - Securely transfer and send anything between computers with a TUI
- tre - A modern and improved alternative to the tree(1) command.
- trippy - A TUI network diagnostics tool
- ttyper - A terminal-based typing test
- ttyplot - A realtime terminal plotting utility with data input from stdin.
- tuistash - A terminal user interface for Logstash.
- tuptime - Like uptime(1), but preserves shutdown / restart stats.
- tut - A TUI for Mastodon with vim inspired keys
- twitch-tui - A Twitch chat TUI client for the terminal
- typeinc - A cool ncurses based typing speed test tool.
- tz - A terminal based timezone helper
- tzupdate - Set the system timezone based on IP geolocation.
- ugm - A TUI to view information about UNIX users and groups
- updo - Uptime monitoring CLI tool with alerting and advanced settings.
- vectro - The rpn calculator for your terminal.
- viddy - A modern watch command, time machine and pager.
- vifm - A file manager with curses interface.
- vim - The ubiquitous text editor
- vscli - A CLI/TUI making it easy to launch Visual Studio Code (vscode) projects.
- vtop - Wow such top. So stats. More better than regular top
- w3m - A pager and/or text-based browser.
- weechat - The extensible chat client
- wg-cmd - TUI for managing WireGuard configuration files
- wget - A utility for non-interactive download of files from the web.
- wiki-tui - A fast Wikipedia CLI/TUI client
- wikiman - A universal offline documentation search engine for manual pages.
- wireman - A TUI gRPC client.
- wordgrinder - A cross-platform word processor for the terminal
- wtf - The personal information dashboard for your terminal.
- wtfis - Passive hostname, domain and IP lookup tool for non-robots.
- wut - A CLI that explains the output of your last command.
- wuzz - An interactive TUI tool for HTTP inspection.
- xan - The CSV magician.
- xbps-tui - A TUI-wrapper for xbps package manager on Void Linux.
- xh - Friendly and fast tool for sending HTTP requests.
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
- xsv - A fast CSV command line toolkit written in Rust.
- yai - Your AI powered terminal assistant
- yazi - Blazing fast terminal file manager written in Rust, based on async I/O.
- youplot - A command line tool that draw plots on the terminal.
- youtube-dl - Download videos from YouTube and other video sites.
- youtube-tui - An aesthetically pleasing YouTube TUI written in Rust
- yr - Get the weather delivered to your command-line.
- yt-dlp - A youtube-dl fork with additional features and fixes.
- zeit - A simple command-line tool to track your time
- zf - A fuzzy finder that excels at filtering filepaths.
- zizmor - A static analysis tool for GitHub Actions.
- zoxide - A smarter cd command. Supports all major shells.
